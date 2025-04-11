Fox News has been carrying out a steady drumbeat of propaganda in support of Trump’s tariffs.

Sean Hannity said, “Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs, “will be remembered as a turning point and the start, I hope for every American, of a new golden age of American wealth and exceptionalism.”

Not to be outdone, Jesse Watters said, “These tariffs are for the children.” Watters claimed that Trump is going to turn, “the country into a place with thriving main streets and hometowns where American workers make American products sold to the American public. Doesn't that give you a nice, warm, fuzzy feeling inside?”

Red, White, and Blue. Rah-Rah!!!

Fox News is so big on protecting American jobs that they are obviously doing their part by selling made in America goods, right?

If you read the headline, you know where this is going.

Oliver Darcy of the Status newsletter bought some merchandise from the official Fox News store and reported:

Earlier this week, we ordered three T-shirts from the official Fox News store (yes, it did pain us to send a few bucks into Rupert Murdoch’s coffers, even though we used a discount code). When they arrived on Thursday afternoon, each one bore a tag with Central American origins: Guatemala and Nicaragua. Even the tee emblazoned with the word “America” under stars was manufactured overseas, though the tag on each shirt was labeled “USA Strong” and noted it was made with “US components.” That is perhaps why the Fox News store conspicuously omits information about where their products are manufactured.

The Fox News t-shirts are proof of the global trade system at work. Components move from one country to another, and goods are made in a different country and then shipped around the world for sale.

The same system that Fox News is criticizing on the air is one that they are profiting from in their online store.

Fox News uses a Central American nation to make their t-shirts because it is cheaper and leads to more profit for them.

Fox tells its viewers to embrace the pain of tariffs and a trade war while they make money off of the international trade that they criticize.

Trump’s merchandise is infamously made in China. Jeff Bezos’s Amazon empire is built on selling Chinese-made goods.

It’s more proof that the tariffs have nothing to do with protecting workers and bringing jobs back to America.

Tariffs are a regressive tax on the middle class and poor. The point of the tariffs, while cutting taxes for the richest Americans, is a massive upward redistribution of wealth to reinforce America’s economic oligarchy.

It is all about taxing the poor to make the wealthy richer, and Fox News is an example of actions not matching their words.

What do you think about Fox News pushing tariffs while their merchandise is made in Central America? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

