PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee and will not stop bringing you the news with no oligarchs, corporations, or political party spin. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Fox News has been team autocrat since Donald Trump returned to the White House. Gone are the days when Fox used to accuse Democratic presidents like Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden of being anti-freedom authoritarians.

Now that Trump is back, Fox News is all about violating rights and arresting people willy-nilly because that’s what the most important viewer of their channel is all about.

It seemed to come as a shock to Will Cain when he asked Texas AG Ken Paxton, “It's expensive to delay, to run away. Last time it was 38 days, I believe it's a $500 per day penalty for doing this. That's a lot of money they are racking up in fines not to mention the jets they took. The private jets they took, the governor has mentioned some thing about bribery. What you make of who is funding this entire leisure time for Democrats?”

Paxton answered, “There are a couple of ways to find out. Ultimately, they are going to have to report a special session report that will be due shortly after the special session. We will know in the next month, a month and a half, who funded it, and ultimately it's up to local district attorneys. Most of these are Democratic district attorneys for these Democrats to prosecute. I think that is an unlikely small probability. If I had the authority, the legislature gave me the authority, which we don't have in Texas, we can handle this. It's up to a bunch of Democratic DAs.”

Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans can’t charge the Democrats who left the state with crimes or force them to come back for the special session to pass the gerrymandered map.

There is nothing that the Republicans, who are attempting to do Trump’s bidding, can do outside of fining the Democrats who refuse to attend the special legislative session. The gerrymandered Trump map has to be passed before the end of the year, or it will be too late to implement it for the 2026 election.

Every day that the Texas House Democrats deny the quorum is a victory for democracy.

Fox News only cares about freedom when a Democratic president is in office, and they can’t hide their disappointment that Team Trump and his anti-democratic impulses are taking a loss.

What do you think about Fox’s reaction to the inability to arrest Texas House Democrats? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment

W