Since the start of the Iran war, President Trump and his administration have been casually dismissing the fact that they are getting Americans killed in their war of choice.

The constant dismissal and disregard for human life that has been and is continuing to be lost rarely gets discussed in mainstream media, but it is frequently present in the comments of administration officials.

Previous presidential administrations have agonized over decisions that they knew could cost American families loved ones.

There are stories going back as far as Abraham Lincoln of presidents carrying the grief of knowing that they sent US troops to their deaths for the rest of their lives.

Military decisions are matters of life and death, and are among the most serious choices that any president will make during their time in office.

Even though it is Donald Trump, and the bar keeps getting lower for his conduct, it was still jarring to see a president show up to meet the troops that lost their lives due to his decision to go to war with Iran, in a baseball cap that he is selling.

This was how Trump showed up for the dignified transfer of remains ceremony:

Trump was so disrespectful that Fox News decided that they had to run a cover-up for him, which they did, and the network got caught, and had to admit that they digitally inserted old footage of Trump to hide his disrespect to the war dead.

