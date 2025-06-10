PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

California Governor Gavin Newsom understands what Trump is really after in his state. Trump is trying to get the authority to use the military to go into states to help with immigration raids.

.

The problem that the Trump administration has run into is that they don’t have enough people in ICE to be able to meet its imposed quota of 3,000 deportations a day.

State and local police in blue states and large cities have refused to cooperate with Trump’s deportation efforts, which means that the administration has turned to trying to use the military.

The AP reported that Gov. Newsom is taking action to block Trump:

The governor’s request said it was in response to a change in orders for the Guard.

The filing included a declaration from Paul Eck, deputy general counsel in the California Military Department. Eck said the department has been informed that the Pentagon plans to direct the California National Guard to start providing support for immigration operations. That support would include holding secure perimeters around areas where raids are taking place and securing streets for immigration agents.

The protests against ICE in Los Angeles were a pretext to get the National Guard into the state, where the administration would order them to assist in immigration operations.

Trump got the National Guard federalized and then changed their orders to assist ICE in immigration operations.

Gov. Newsom is defending more than California. He is also defending the rights of other states, because if Trump is able to do this in the Golden State, he will implement it across the country, and soon the military will be helping to deport immigrants nationwide.

A Newsom victory in court would unravel Trump’s immigration strategy and serve as a key victory for state sovereignty in the face of presidential overreach.

What do you think about Newsom trying to block Trump? Let’s discuss it in the comments below.

Leave a comment