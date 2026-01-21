It is a brutally honest fact that Trump, at 80 years old, does not travel well. There is a reason why he appears less and less on the world stage, and his trips are getting shorter as he ages.

Trump shows his age and decline even more when he travels.

The wisdom of allowing Trump to spend hours rambling in the White House briefing room on Tuesday and then putting him on a plane and sending him to Switzerland on Wednesday should be questioned.

Trump thinks that he is a titan who makes the world tremble when he speaks, but the reality was laid bare at Davos.

Trump said:

We’re going to help the people in California. I know Gavin was here. I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president. I think Gavin’s a good guy and we’re gonna, if he needed it, I would do it in a heartbeat. I’d love to see. We did help them a lot in Los Angeles, a lot with the early, early, in my term, when they had some problems.

But we would love to do it. I would say this, if I were a Democratic governor or whatever. I would call up Trump. I’d say, come on in, make us look good, because we’re cutting crime down to nothing and we are taking people out, career criminals who are only gonna do bad things and we’re bringing them back to their countries.

But where we’ve done it has been amazing, and we have a capacity to do it at much greater levels. We’re cutting illegal aliens off welfare and other government benefits that I’ve directed at starting immediately. There will be no more payments to sanctuary cities because they’re really just sanctuaries for criminals.

They’re really protecting criminals, and those are the ones we have to get under the crooked murders, drug dealers, the mentally insane, they emptied their mental institutions into the United States, and despite that, we have the lowest crime numbers that we’ve ever had in the history of the country. Just came out.

The camera panned to Gov. Newsom, who was very still at Davos, and he could be seen laughing at Trump.

Video:

