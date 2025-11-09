Democrats spent years talking about democracy. They pushed the notion that it was vital to win the 2024 election to save democracy from Trump. However, many Democrats in Congress didn’t really believe that, and some had convinced themselves that a second Trump administration would be more like the first.

Other elected Democrats admitted after Trump won that they dropped the democracy issue because it didn’t interest or move voters.

The issue wasn’t that the American people didn’t care about democracy. The problem was that not everyone had the same definition of democracy, and Democrats never specifically defined what they meant by democracy, but seemed to take it as a given that people would know what they meant.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

The protests that have occurred during the first year of the second Trump administration have provided ample evidence that people care about democracy. In the view of the people, democracy is about having a government that works for them, not a wanna be king president.

However, Democrats had not been able to connect the issue of democracy to the top issue in the minds of the American people, and that is inflation and affordability.

There are signs that Democrats are starting to get it.

One of those signs involved California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who connected the economy with the big picture.

Read and watch what Newsom had to say as the story continues below.