It is easy for people in the United States who have been doing battle with Donald Trump for ten years to forget that the rest of the world has not been subjected to the version of Trump that they are getting in his second administration.

In Donald Trump’s first administration, especially on the foreign policy side, he was being kept in check to a degree by people who knew what they were doing and would say no to him.

Those people do not exist in the second Trump administration.

Trump is now surrounded by people who will parrot his ideas no matter how bonkers they are and carry out his wishes as he wants.

The world is getting to see what the American people have been dealing with for years, and it is clear that they don’t know how to handle it.

Very early on Tuesday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social:

Shockingly, our “brilliant” NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER. There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness. These are International Powers who only recognize STRENGTH, which is why the United States of America, under my leadership, is now, after only one year, respected like never before.

The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired. Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING. Thank you for your attention to this matter. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

At Davos, Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has tangled with Trump for years, had advice for European leaders.

Newsom said:

It’s time to buck up. It’s time to get serious and stop being complicit. It’s time to, to stand tall and firm, have a backbone. I’ve seen this in the United States, the supine Congress playing both sides.

Say one thing on a text or a tweet and another publicly, it’s to have reform with principles. It’s time to stand tall.

