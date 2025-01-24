PoliticusUSA is ad-free and corporate-free. To achieve this independence, we rely on the support of our readers. You can support us by becoming a subscriber.

Trump thinks that his fake successful business person reality TV persona is real, and now that he is back in the White House, he is trying to use “leverage” to get what he wants.

When it comes to California, Trump wants the state to change its voting laws to get disaster aid for the wildfires.

Trump said that he wants California to adopt a voter ID law and limit voting to election day only. Plus, Trump pushed a false claim that California is withholding water.

Gov. Newsom’s office rejected Trump’s demands in a post on X:

Conditioning aid for American citizens is wrong.

FACT: Under current CA law you must be a CA resident and US citizen (and attest to being one under penalty of perjury) AND provide a form of ID such as driver’s license or passport that has been approved by the Secretary of State in order to register to vote. https://sos.ca.gov/elections/frequently-asked-questions

FACT: 15 states do not generally require voter ID at polls, including Nevada and Pennsylvania (two states won by President Trump).

FACT: California pumps as much water now as it could under prior Trump-era policies. https://x.com/GovPressOffice

In other words, California isn’t going to negotiate with a president who is acting like a disaster relief terrorist who is making outrageous demands that have nothing to do with the people of the state that the wildfires have impacted.

Californians pay their federal taxes.

California is one of the states that gives more than it gets back from the federal government.

Disaster relief funds aren’t Trump’s to decide what to do with, but it is good to see that the state’s governor will not allow his people to be extorted into giving up their democratic rights.

