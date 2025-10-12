The questions remain unanswered as to whether or not Trump border czar Tom Homan took and kept $50,000 that was offered to him as a bribe in 2024. The alleged transaction was caught on FBI audio and video.

Homan has proclaimed his innocence, but he has never called for the audio and video, which, if he were innocent, would exonerate him, to be released.

Vice President JD Vance went on ABC’s This Week for an interview with George Stephanopoulos. To his credit, Stephanopoulos asked about Trump’s politically motivated prosecutions of the president’s so-called enemies, and he asked Vance about the hypocrisy of members of the Trump administration being accused of similar crimes and nothing happening to them.

Stephanopoulos asked Vance, “The White House border czar, Tom Homan, was recorded on an FBI surveillance tape in September 2024 accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money or give it back?”

Vance first claimed that Homan did not accept any bribes, “George, you’ve covered this story ad nauseam. Tom Homan did not take a bribe. It’s a ridiculous smear. And the reason you guys are going after Tom Homan so aggressively is because he’s doing the job of enforcing the law. I think it’s really preposterous. I know Tom. I think that he’s a good man. He gets death threats, he gets attacked, he gets constantly threatened by people because he has the audacity to want to enforce the country’s immigration laws. I think that it would be a much more interesting story about why is it that Tom Homan, who is simply enforcing America’s immigration laws, is constantly harassed and threatened to the point of death threats. That’s a much more interesting question that I think journalists should focus on. We can agree to disagree on that question.”

