Sen. Mitch McConnell’s staff and family have continued to refuse to provide a real update on the Senator’s health after he was reportedly found unconscious in his home and taken to the hospital.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent with no influence from any political party or corporation. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

The updates have been scant, as there has been no specific information released on McConnell’s health and status. There has been no proof, other than AI-generated content, that Mitch McConnell is even alive.

It seems that Republicans are trying to keep McConnell’s health status a secret until after the August 3 deadline passes for a special election to be called to fill McConnell’s seat. Gov. Beshear has ordered that McConnell provide him a full health update, but there is little hope that his demand will be complied with.

Beshear was asked on Bloomberg News, “Well, do I understand it correctly that August 3rd is a key deadline here, that if Mitch McConnell continues in this capacity through the 3rd, then you will not have an opportunity to name a replacement until the actual election is held. Is that right?”

The Governor responded by turning the tables on Republicans and pointing out the many benefits to the seat being vacant.