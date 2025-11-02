Gov. Gavin Newsom is one of the Democrats who have been leading the charge, and telling his party to wake up and not play by the old political rules.

Newsom’s biggest move, which is set to pay off on Tuesday, is Prop 50, which could potentially add five new House seats to the Democratic column next November and offset Trump’s gerrymandering of Texas and other red states.

The change in Gavin Newsom came when Trump sent federal troops and ICE into his state. After Trump invaded California, Newsom went from a governor who featured Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk as podcast guests to someone who was sounding the alarm about Trump’s abuse of federal power and threat to the rights of the American people.

Newsom, it seemed, listened to Democratic strategists at first who incorrectly said that the party needed to move to the middle, but then shifted course when he saw what Trump’s intentions were.

Since Trump sent ICE and troops to California, Newsom changed his tactics. He mocks Trump’s style to highlight the abnormality of what the president is trying to do.

Gov. Newsom has stood up to Trump and been a loud voice, telling the country that what Trump is doing must be fought and never normalized.

On Sunday, Gavin Newsom was on Meet The Press, where he told Republicans the blunt truth.

