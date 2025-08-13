PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Many Democrats have talked about fighting fire with fire to combat Trump’s 2026 election rigging efforts through gerrymandering, but Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is doing it.

Newsom’s press office posted in Donald Trump style on X:

WHEN SPEAKER “LITTLE MAN” JOHNSON IS STANDING IN “THE UNEMPLOYMENT LINE,” HE CAN THANK DONALD “TACO” J. TRUMP. TRUMP MISSED A SIMPLE DEADLINE — SOMETHING HE HAS OFTEN DONE WITH HIS MANY FAILED BUSINESSES — NOW CALIFORNIA WILL “FIRE” HIM WITH NEW, “MORE BEAUTIFUL MAPS.” HIGHLY ANTICIPATED, “HISTORIC” PRESS CONFERENCE WITH YOUR FAVORITE GOVERNOR GAVIN CHRISTOPHER NEWSOM!!!! THANK YOU FOR YOU ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. — GCN

…

HUGE “HISTORIC” EVENT — THURSDAY 11:30AM PACIFIC IN LOS ANGELES!!! A “BEAUTIFUL RALLY” / PRESS CONFERENCE WITH GAVIN CHRISTOPHER NEWSOM & STRONG DEMS. DEMOCRATS WILL DESTROY GREG ABBOTT’S “TOTALLY RIGGED MAPS.” TREMENDOUS WORK IS BEING DONE. DONALD TRUMP (THE CRIMINAL PRESIDENT) GET READY FOR THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PAYBACK YOU’VE EVER SEEN!!! COULD BE THE WORST DAY OF YOUR LIFE AS YOUR PRESIDENCY ENDS (DEMS RETAKE CONGRESS!). AMERICA WILL BE LIBERATED — “LIBERATION DAY” MANY ARE CALLING IT!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GCN

More seriously, Gov. Newsom said, “This week we’re gonna announce the campaign. Next week the legislature’s gonna move this forward with two-thirds. We’re gonna get it in a special election on November 4th. We’re gonna fight fire with fire. We’re gonna neutralize whatever Abbott does.”

Republicans are looking at picking up 12 seats if they gerrymander states where they have total control of the state government. Democrats can negate much of that with their own redistricting in New York, California, and Illinois.

Republicans might gain a small advantage, but it won’t be enough. Since World War II, the average loss for the president’s party during their first term, and since Trump’s terms are non-consecutive, this applies, has been 28 seats. Presidents have lost an average of 43 seats when their Gallup approval rating was under 50%. Donald Trump’s approval rating on Gallup is currently 37%.

The gerrymander isn’t going to save the House majority for Republicans, and one way to ensure that it won’t is for Democrats to fight fire with fire by limiting the impact of the Republican gerrymanders.

