PoliticusUSA is news and views that delivers to the point information for our nation and democracy. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

For more than a decade, there has been a consistent pattern to Trump’s media behavior. When Donald Trump wants to either sweep bad news under the rug or change the tone of the coverage that he is getting, he shows up on Fox News. Specifically, Trump will appear in person on the two friendliest daily programs to him on the network. Trump will either come to Fox and Friends or sit down with his friend Sean Hannity.

In Trump’s recent Fox and Friends appearance, he tried to change the subject away from Charlie Kirk, because he already knew what the rest of the country was about to find out. The person who shot Charlie Kirk wasn’t a “radical left Democrat,” but a Republican who shot Kirk, who reportedly shot Kirk for not being conservative enough.

It was the other piece of information that Trump slid into the conversation that got buried in the headlines that deserves more attention.

Trump announced that he would be sending National Guard troops to Chicago, but instead, he is sending them to Memphis, Tennessee.

Why Memphis? Trump dropped a big hint in the announcement.

Trump said:

We're going to Memphis. Memphis is, that's the next city. Deeply troubled, and the mayor is happy. He's a Democrat, mayor. The mayor is happy. And the Governor, Tennessee, the governor's happy, deeply troubled. We're gonna fix that. Just like we did Washington.

I would've preferred going to Chicago.

…

But Memphis is, look, it's a great music city. It's a, you know, home of Elvis and everything else. But I said to him, where else should we go? Where would you say? He said, sir, please do me a favor. As St. Louis has been so badly hit, it's very hard. Very, very hard. He said, don't lose Chicago. You're gonna lose Chicago, sir.

It's a great city. You're gonna lose Chicago. And then we have this Pritzker on television every day. All he does is hit Trump.