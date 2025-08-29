PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

It is clear that Donald Trump is planning some sort of action in the city of Chicago. Gov. JB Pritzker has made it clear that he does not want, nor will he invite National Guard troops into his state, but that has not stopped Trump from steaming ahead with his plan to send troops into Chicago when there is no crisis or emergency.

Gov. Pritzker said at an event while speaking about the National Guard and Chicago:

I respect them greatly. Most of them, almost all of them are not trained for law enforcement. That's not what they do. But let's respect the fact that if they get called up or any National Guard come here, if they get called up. I know members of the National Guard. They don't want to do law enforcement on the streets.

This is not the job they signed up for when they went into the National Guard. So if it happens that they end up here, we should all be respectful of them. They are following orders. That's what they're supposed to do. They can be court martialed if they don't follow orders. And so I think they don't want to be here.

We should respect that they have a job. They're being asked to do. But to be honest with you, I think the same percentage, about 80, 85% of the National Guardsmen may be more like the people of Chicago don't want troops on the streets of Chicago. So it's un-American if you ask me. Invading a city with troops, a US president invading an American city.

Video clip: