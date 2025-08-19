As billionaires run big media that caters to Trump, PoliticusUSA needs your help. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been at odds with Donald Trump for years over issues related to elections and voting. Shapiro was one of the swing state AGs who fought to protect the integrity of elections after Trump launched his baseless attacks and conspiracies about the 2020 election.

When Trump started to prattle on about getting rid of mail-in voting, Shapiro was ready to respond.

At an event in Harrisburg, PA, Gov Shapiro said about Trump’s threatened executive order:

Look, Donald Trump can sign whatever the hell executive order he wants to sign and make a show out of whatever he wants, but he can't change the Constitution with an executive order, and the Constitution gives the authority to set our election rules to the states.