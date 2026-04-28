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Linda A's avatar
Linda A
1h

I'm thankful that we Virginians kicked MAGA to the curb and elected Governor Abigail Spanberger, LG Ghazala Hashmi and AG Jay Jones last November!

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2 replies by Sarah Jones & Jason Easley and others
Marcie Winter's avatar
Marcie Winter
1h

I’m grateful that we’re going into this with eyes wide open. Vote blue!

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