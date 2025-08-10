PoliticusUSA needs your support. Please consider helping us deliver the news that matters to you by becoming a subscriber.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has gone to extreme levels to bow down to his dear leader, Donald Trump.

In a demonstration of how far Republicans have fallen away from reality, Gov. Abbott was asked about Rep. Jasmine Crockett pointing out that he new Texas map takes away political voice from black, Hispanic, and asian voters in the state.

Fox News Sunday played a clip of Rep. Crockett saying, “ Right now. African Americans are only gonna have one-fifth of the voting power that they should have in the state of Texas under this map. And we know that our Latino brothers and sisters will only have one-third of the voting power. And frankly, Asians, which tend to be one of the fastest growing demographics in the state of Texas, have literally no power.”

Abbott responded with an answer that would have been funny for its absurdity if it also wasn’t so toxic and damaging.

Gov. Abbott said:

Well, first of all, it would not be a day that ends of the letter y if Jasmine Crockett didn't say something racist.

Greg Abbott gets into some very strange reasoning and somehow manages to paint himself as a liberator of minorities.