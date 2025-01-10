If you want your news, opinion, and analysis with no influence from the billionaire class or the corporate media bowing to them, subscribe to PoliticusUSA.

Democrats Have Their Strategy

Enough voters who are struggling to get by in the current economy were desperate enough to put their trust in Donald Trump and the Republican Party that it was able to give the GOP complete control of the federal government.

Some Democratic strategists suggested that Democrats should take a different approach than they did in 2017 and look to work with Trump more, which in my view is the completely wrong message to take from the 2024 election. Other people want to fight, but with Trump being a lame duck from the moment that he enters office, the urgency of 2017 doesn’t seem to be materializing yet.

Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have come up with their own strategy for how to message against Trump and the Republicans.

Politico reported:

The Democratic Party’s top two congressional leaders — both New Yorkers — agree: The party lost big in the election over voters’ economic fears and must now overhaul its pocketbook messaging to win again.

“Promises to help working people sound nice, but they mean nothing without real results,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in kicking off the new Congress.

“House Democrats will fight hard to protect working-class Americans and the things that matter to them, not the wealthy, the well-off and the well-connected,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries vowed in his own floor speech.

Democrats have the right strategy, and we will discuss why below.