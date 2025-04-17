PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee, but we need your support. Please consider becoming a subscriber.

There is a tool that the courts have if the Trump administration keeps defying their orders. The courts have the authority to sanction officials from the Trump administration. Those sanctions can include personal fines and potentially jail time.

Judicial sanctions are not criminal convictions, so they are immune to presidential pardon power.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries argued on CNN’s Inside Politics that America is in a crisis and the courts need to get aggressive in enforcing their orders.

