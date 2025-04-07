PoliticusUSA is independent and ad-free because we are 100% supported by readers like you. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is putting his foot on the gas and driving home what looks like a growing Democratic advantage as Donald Trump and House Republicans crash the economy.

Video of Jeffries:

Jeffries opened up a Monday press conference going:

Donald Trump and House Republicans spent all of last year promising to lower the high cost of living in America while at the same period of time running away from Project 2025 and pretending as if it didn't exist. They consistently lied to the American people, and now the American people are feeling the consequences of this extreme administration, the Trump administration, this extreme President Donald Trump, and these extreme MAGA Republicans who are temporarily in the majority in the House of Representatives.

This year, Republicans have done nothing, not a single thing, to lower the high cost of living in the United States of America.

The cost of living is too high. Housing costs are too high. Grocery costs are too high. Insurance costs are too high. Utility costs are too high. Childcare costs are too high. America is too expensive, and Democrats remain committed to driving down the high cost of living in the United States of America instead, instead of costs going down, which Donald Trump promised would happen on day one of his presidency. Costs aren't going down. They're going up. Inflation is going up. Donald Trump and Republicans are actually crashing the economy in real time. You can't make this up. They are intentionally inflicting pain on the American people.

