Now that Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to the 30%-35% range, an important question needs to be discussed.

Is it considered common knowledge that Trump is the dumbest president in US history?

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Big, broad statements about the 250-year history of the country can be viewed as overgeneralization, inflammatory, or baiting, but it can’t be denied that the conventional opinion among many Americans is that Donald Trump is the least intelligent president in the history of the country.

The United States has had plenty of bad presidents, both Republican and Democratic. There is a difference between being a bad president and a president who is not mentally capable of doing the job.

America has had presidents who were workaholics, and those who preferred to go to their ranches and clear brush and ride horses. America has had presidents who consumed information, and those who were ideologues who lacked intellectual curiosity.

There have been all sorts of presidents, but until Donald Trump, none were considered objectively stupid.

The conventional wisdom that Trump is not smart has become so commonplace that even leaders in Congress are openly talking about the current president’s lack of intellectual ability.

At his weekly press conference, House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was asked to respond to Trump calling him “low IQ.”

Jeffries answered by challenging Trump to put his own limitations on display.