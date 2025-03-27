PoliticusUSA is ad-free and refuses to bend the knee. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

At a press conference on Thursday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said that voters are fleeing the Republican Party in droves:

People are upset. People are concerned, anxious, frightened, scared, and all of the above. And so you see democratic members across the country channeling those feelings in a variety of different ways. But one thing is clear electorally, Republicans are on the run. They're on the run. We saw it in Iowa in January.

Video:

We saw it in New York in February. We just saw it in Pennsylvania yesterday. In places where republicans should not simply be winning, but winning easily. And it's because there is an energized Democratic base. And swing voters, along with Independents, are abandoning Republicans in droves all across America.

By the way, that's the reason why Republicans are actually spending millions of dollars in two districts in Florida, that Donald Trump won by north of 30 points. You won't use that language. It's fair to say that Republicans are on the run all across the country, and I'm okay with that.

Jeffries called out the media narrative when he was asked when people will see the Democratic pushback: