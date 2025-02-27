PoliticusUSA is 100% independent and will never bend the knee to anyone. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries took a stand on Thursday in support of protecting Medicaid.

Jeffries told reporters, “ Any agreement that we reach in connection with the American people has to protect Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans benefits, and the nutritional assistance provided to children and families all across America and the American people. Hands off Social Security, hands off Medicare. hands off Medicaid. That's not a position that is new. It's a position that House Democrats articulated from the very beginning of this Congress on January 3rd when I spoke on the House floor. “

Video:

Republicans keep trying to add things like DOGE cuts to the government funding bill while they keep trying to call their Medicaid cuts not cuts.

The very simple truth is that Republicans are lying about not cutting Medicaid, and Jeffries called out those lies.

Rep. Jeffries said:

Republicans are lying to the American people about Medicaid.