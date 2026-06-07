When a Democrat can go on Fox News and effectively push back against a network that has become the unofficial television station of the Trump administration, there is value in those appearances, especially since at least 14%-25% of Fox News viewers, whether they are casual or regular viewers, are Democrats. At least 24% of Independents say that they get their news from Fox News.

There is a sizable audience tuning into Fox News who aren’t Republicans and may be open to the Democratic message.

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It is also important for Democrats who go on Fox News to tackle the structural bias of the network’s coverage.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) appeared on Fox News’s The Sunday Briefing, and he was asked, “How much are Democrats willing to stomach at the, you know... When they're trying to unseat Republicans in Congress, are, are they willing to let their values go?”

Jeffries turned the tables:

It's very interesting that you've asked me about candidates, many of whom haven't even confronted a Democratic primary yet, but haven't asked me a single question about the hatred, the xenophobia, the Islamophobia, the outright racism that we see being peddled by actual members of Congress in the Republican conference sitting in the House of Representatives right now.