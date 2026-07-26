It is exactly 100 days before the midterm election, which means that there are 100 more days to go before Donald Trump potentially becomes a lame duck president. Trump knows that the end of the line is coming, which is why he is spending his Sunday posting a barrage of images, including AI-generated Trump 2028 images, to avoid the impending end of his status as a central figure in American politics.

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It is always interesting to see where top Democrats choose to campaign as we get closer to election day. The choice of where time is spent reveals which states and races the party is prioritizing.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) chose to mark 100 days until the election in Pennsylvania.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats are targeting four key House races in the 1st, 7th, 8th, and 10th districts.

Jeffries was campaigning with state firefighter union head Bob Brooks and Gov. Josh Shapiro in the 7th District.

The 7th will serve as one of the bellwethers for election night for Democrats. It is the quintessential swing district, and a flip of the 7th will signal a strong night for Democrats.

Jeffries came to Pennsylvania to tell voters that the only winner in Trump’s Golden Age has been Trump and those who bankroll him.