If the second Trump presidency could be defined in one word, there is a very good chance that the word would be failure.

As Israel bombed Iran, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries reminded America that the guy who is sitting in the Oval Office is a failure.

Video:

Lawrence O’Donnell asked Jeffries if he had been briefed on the Israeli action against Iran, and Jeffries answered:

I have not received an extensive briefing. There was minimal outreach from the administration, but I do expect, sooner rather than later, that we'll receive a more comprehensive briefing about the state of affairs and the situation that exists. One of the things that Donald Trump, of course, promised on day one of his presidency, in addition to lowering the cost of living, which, of course, has not happened.

He talked about ending the war in Ukraine, that hasn't happened. Talked about restoring peace to the Middle East. That has not happened. And so the whole Trump presidency has been a complete failure characterized by chaos, cruelty, and corruption. And I'm hopeful that cooler heads will prevail in the Middle East and the situation is deescalated.

We certainly believe that Iran should never be allowed to become nuclear capable. They are an enemy, not just to Israel, but to the United States and to the free world. But we also want to see a reduction in hostilities.

Trump pretends like he is a strongman, but he is really a failure. Every single day of his presidency is nothing but failure. Trump made so many promises about the ease of peace, but they were all lies.

Everything Trump touches ends in failure, and that is a message that Hakeem Jeffries and Democrats should never allow the American people to forget.

