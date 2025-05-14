To make sure that you never miss a single word of every PoliticusUSA post, please consider becoming a subscriber.

There is a narrative building in the corporate media that involves Joe Biden. The mainstream media is obsessed with Biden and stories of Democrats covering up a reported Biden health decline in 2024.

Video of Jeffries:

Jeffries talked about how Republicans are setting into motion the destruction of the American healthcare system:

Once you set these cuts in motion there will be a dramatic impact on the healthcare ecosystem. And so despite the Republican gamesmanship. The reality is if you begin to set in motion, collapsing the healthcare system in the United States of America, and more than 80 million Americans rely on Medicaid for their health insurance, what's gonna happen is that hospitals are gonna close, nursing homes are gonna shut down, and in fact, people will die.

And this is a matter of life and death. No matter what type of legislative gamesmanship Republicans are playing, they can't defend these Medicaid cuts. And that is why they are trying everything they can to try to hide them from the American people.

Everything was going along normally until Wolf Blitzer starting asking Jeffries about Joe Biden.

Blitzer asked Jeffries, “ Why should voters trust Democrats when it's clear so many in your party went to great lengths to keep Biden's condition hidden from the public?”