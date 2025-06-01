PoliticusUSA is 100% independent because of the support of readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump is obviously trying to intimidate House Democrats to prevent them from carrying out their oversight duties. House Democratic Hakeem Jeffries warned Trump that a Democratic response to his intimidation tactics is coming.

Jeffries sounded a lot like the way a president responds when they talk about retaliating against a terrorist.

Video:

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Jeffries how Democrats will respond to Trump’s intimidation tactics and he said:

The House is a separate and co-equal. Branch of government, the Congress, we don't work for Donald Trump. We don't work for the administration, we don't work for Elon Musk. We work for the American people, and we have a responsibility to serve as a check and balance on an out of control executive branch.

That's the constitutional blueprint that was given to us by the framers of the United States democracy that we have inherited over the last few centuries. And so we're gonna continue. To undertake our congressional responsibility notwithstanding efforts by the Trump administration to try to intimidate Democrats.

It's unfortunate that our Republican colleagues continue to be nothing more than rubber stamps for Trump's reckless and extreme agenda, and the American people, I think, will ultimately reject that next year when we will take back control of the House of Representatives

In the meantime in terms of how we will respond to what Trump and the administration has endeavored to do. We will make that decision in a time, place, and manner of our choosing, but the response will be continuous and it will meet the moment that is required.