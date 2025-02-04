PoliticusUSA is ad-free and corporate-free thanks to the support of readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

In a recent letter to his fellow Democrats, Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) laid out his ten-point plan for taking on Trump. For our purposes, we’ll look at the first four.

Jeffries wrote:

First, I have made clear to House Republican leadership that any effort to steal

taxpayer money from the American people, end Medicaid as we know it or

defund programs important to everyday Americans, as contemplated by the

illegal White House Office of Management and Budget order, must be choked

off in the upcoming government funding bill, if not sooner.



Second, at my direction, legislation will be introduced shortly to prevent unlawful access to the Department of Treasury Bureau of the Fiscal Service payment system that contains highly confidential and personal information related to Social Security and Medicare recipients, taxpayers, households, nonprofits, businesses and federal contractors.

Third, in partnership with the Democratic Policy & Communications

Comittee, we will continue to highlight Republican policies that raise the already high cost of living for everyday Americans, including the wide-ranging tariffs directed at allies that risk dramatically increasing the price of groceries, fuel and automobiles in the United States of America.



Fourth, Judiciary and Oversight Committee Democrats will detail for the

Caucus the ongoing and anticipated litigation efforts to combat several of the unlawful executive actions, including, but not limited to, ending birthright citizenship, the firing of Inspectors General, terminations of federal civil service employees, the purge of the FBI and the suspension of funds appropriated by Congress. There are currently more than 20 different lawsuits challenging at least 11 executive orders.

The most interesting point of the Jeffries ten-point plan is the first one.

Democrats have always put the good of the country first and taken a hit for Republican presidents on government funding and the debt ceiling.

If Trump wants to fund the government, he and Mike Johnson need to get it together and pull out enough Republican votes to make that happen because Jeffries is sending the message that Democrats are not going to help.

Republicans claim to have a mandate, well, they better start using it because, in 2025, Democrats will not come to the rescue of an administration that breaks the law on a nearly daily basis.

What do you think of Jeffries's plan? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment