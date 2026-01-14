After the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minnesota, the Trump administration has been attempting to claim that members of the Trump administration and ICE agents have what they call “absolute immunity.”

There is no such thing as absolute immunity, not even for Donald Trump. The Supreme Court gave presidents immunity for official acts taken while they are in office, but no one else in Trump’s administration or working for a department or agency in his administration has any immunity.

The news and opinions of PoliticusUSA are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump has about three years left in office. His time as president is ticking away second by second.

During a press conference, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had a message for people in the current administration who believe that they have absolute immunity.

Jeffries was talking about getting ICE under control when he said:

To get ICE under control so that they are actually conducting themselves like every other law enforcement agency in the country as opposed to operating as if they’re above the law somehow, thinking they’ve got absolute immunity. They don’t have absolute immunity. The Supreme Court granted immunity, unfortunately, to one person, the president of the United States of America.

It’s one of the reasons why we’ve seen this extremism consistently unleashed on the American people, but it doesn’t apply to anybody else.

Continue reading what Jeffries had to say and watch the video below.