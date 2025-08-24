PoliticusUSA is never bending the knee, but to keep fighting, we need your help. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

The mainstream press tends to let Republicans off the hook but demands accountability from Democrats for the same behavior.

Republicans have been consistently gerrymandering and attempting to suppress the vote in red and purple states for 15 years, but when Democrats have fought back against Donald Trump’s ordered gerrymander of Texas in 2025, many in the media have expressed concern.

On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash asked Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, “I want to move on to other issues. But first, I do just have to ask. You talk a lot about Texas, as do other Democrats. You supported a move in your state of New York where Democrats you wanted to throw out congressional maps that were drawn by the state's independent redistricting commission. You praised New York's state legislature for redrawing new ones. Is criticizing Texas hypocritical given what you push for in your own state?”

Jeffries dropped a fact bomb on her:

So let's go into the actual facts. The map was not drawn by the independent redistricting commission. The map was drawn by a special master who was put into place by a random right-wing judge in Steuben County. That was problem number one. Now, the court then ordered a redraw so that the process could actually be completed. Consistent with the constitution of the state of New York, and that is what occurred.

Third, what's important is that in New York, the redrawn map that was actually adopted by the legislature was adopted on a bipartisan basis. Democrats and Republicans in the assembly voted for the map because the redraw was fair. That's not what's happening in Texas.