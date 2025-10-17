The Trump administration is failing, and since they have no interest in admitting that they were wrong on many issues, and have no interest in governing, they have decided to demonize their opponents.

On Thursday, as the administration is refusing to negotiate to end the government shutdown, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt went on Fox News and said that the Democrats’ “main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens and violent criminals. That is who the Democrat Party is catering to. Not the Trump administration and not the White House and not the Republican Party, who is standing up for law-abiding Americans, not just across the country but around the world.”

Leavitt’s comments came ahead of the national No Kings protest that is expected to see millions of Americans take to the streets at thousands of events. Her comments also followed the Young Republicans chat scandal that saw Republican members of the organization proclaiming their love for Hitler. By the way, the Young Republicans in that chat were not kids. They were men in their 30s. Anyone up to age 40 is considered a young Republican.

We’ve now reached the point in the Trump administration’s attempted authoritarianism for dummies playbook, where they are demonizing the opposition.

This time, the opposition is fighting back.

At his now daily update briefing on the government shutdown, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) didn’t hold back when talking about Leavitt.

Read Jeffries’s comments and watch the video below.