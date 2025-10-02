Donald Trump has a growing Hakeem Jeffries problem. In the early days of the government shutdown, if there is one leadership figure who has stepped up, it is House Minority Leader Jeffries.

The rise of Jeffries isn’t surprising because Democrats across the board have implemented the strategy that he has called for since the current president returned to office.

Thus far, Jeffries has struck the proper balance between highlighting the importance of healthcare, a willingness to reach an agreement, and calling out the motives of Republicans.

As Democrats become more emboldened with the message, Jeffries is reminding the American people what this shutdown is really about.

Leader Jeffries said on MSNBC’s The Beat:

Since the White House meeting that took place on Monday, Republicans have gone radio silent. It’s clear that they wanted to shut this government down and they wanted to shut it down because they were unwilling to provide healthcare to working class Americans.

Our position remains the same. We’re ready, we’re willing, we’re able to sit down with anyone, anytime, any place, here at the Capitol or back at the White House, to have a conversation about reopening the government in the midst of this Trump shutdown. Finding a bipartisan path toward reaching a spending agreement that actually meets the needs of the American people and making sure that we address the Republican healthcare crisis, which is devastating people all across the country.

The more Republicans refuse to negotiate, the more ineffective their attempts to blame Democrats are.

Republicans can’t blame Democrats for the shutdown, and also at the same time refuse to sit down and talk to Democrats about ending the shutdown.

The American people can see through what Republicans are doing, which is why they are getting the largest share of the blame for the shutdown.

