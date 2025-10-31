The media still wants to act like the Republican Party has been transformed to fit Donald Trump’s image.

In the mainstream press’s view, the United States still has two political parties that are both interested in representing the interests of the American people.

The reality is that since Donald Trump took control of the Republican Party, Trump’s party has shown no interest in representing the American people.

Mike Johnson likes to call what is going on in the federal government currently “unified government.” It is a nonsensical term that doesn’t represent the condition of the federal government. What the nation is witnessing is Republican majorities in the House and Senate who have surrendered their power to Donald Trump.

Since the media refuses to admit the reality that Trump is in charge of both majorities in Congress, Hakeem Jefries gets asked questions like this on CNN, “Leader, could you specifically name a Republican whom you’ve called in recent days and describe what that conversation was like?”

Continue reading the story and watch the video below.