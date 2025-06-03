PoliticusUSA can provide some free posts to all readers because of the generous support of readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Hakeem Jeffries didn’t hold back. Democrats have been waiting for their leadership to show more fire and fight, and the House Democratic Leader brought it while talking to reporters on Tuesday.

Video:

This is how Jeffries began his press conference:

Elon Musk and I agree with each other. The GOP tax scam is a disgusting abomination. Every single Republican who voted for the one big ugly bill should be ashamed of themselves. They aren't helping their constituents. They are hurting their constituents. That's an objectively verifiable fact. The GOP tax scam is a disgusting abomination.

It rips healthcare away from up to 14 million people every day. Americans across the country. Hospitals will close. Nursing homes will shut down, and yes, people will die. If the GOP tax scam ever became law, it's a disgusting abomination. The one big ugly bill would enact the largest cut to nutritional assistance in American history, that's also disgusting. Republicans literally wanna rip food out of the mouth of children, veterans, and seniors. Every single Republican who voted for this bill should be ashamed of themselves.