House and Senate Democrats have reached a level of sharpness that has been missing for the last few years during the current government shutdown fight. Republicans are already cracking as they divide and look to make a deal.

During the White House meeting on Monday, Trump tried a bit of trolling with Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, and it resulted in embarrassment for Vice President JD Vance.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News posted on X:

A few details from Monday’s White House meeting: — President Donald Trump gave Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries “Trump 2028” hats. The two men did not take the caps. Jeffries then turned to Vice President JD Vance and asked how he feels about that — a reference to Vance’s possible presidential ambitions. Vance said, “No comment,” and the room erupted in laughter.

We have no indication whether Donald Trump, who hates to be upstaged and out of the spotlight, was one of the people in the room laughing.