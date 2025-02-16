PoliticusUSA is ad-free, corporate-free, and not bending the knee. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

The corporate media is working overtime to try to make Trump’s presidency look like a success, but House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) delivered the message that highlighted Trump’s failure.

Video:

ABC’s Jon Karl asked, “ What of all that we've seen play out over these four weeks most concerns you?”

Jeffries answered:

Well, Donald Trump and Republicans consistently promised that they were going to lower the high cost of living, and they've done the exact opposite. They've shown no interest in lowering costs in the United States of America, which are too high. Housing costs are too high. Grocery costs are too high.

Childcare costs are too high. Utility costs are too high. The cost of living is too high in the United States of America. This country is too expensive, but they've broken their promise. They have no interest in improving the quality of life of hardworking American taxpayers. Instead, what they're trying to do while they distract the American people is to jam the GOP tax scam.

down the throats of people all across this country, all in service of massive tax cuts for their billionaire donors and wealthy corporations. It's a toxic bait and switch that is underway, and we will continue to push back forcefully.

Jon Karl set an incredibly low bar for Trump, “But Donald Trump's favorability rating is actually higher than it ever was the first time around.”

The part that Karl left was that Trump was the least popular president in the history of polling, and he has the lowest approval rating of any president at this point in his second term, but other than that, things are going great.

Hakeem Jeffries was just getting warmed up.