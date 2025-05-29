PoliticusUSA brings you the news that other media ignore, and reader support makes it all possible. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

There is a question within the Democratic Party about generational change, and the party is undergoing a change at the same time as Trump and his party are trying to pass a bill that extends tax cuts for the rich while taking healthcare and food away from the rest of the population.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared on SiriusXM’s “Mornings with Zerlina,” and talked about the GOP tax scam and the party’s generational change:

I definitely think that we remain unified, and that will be the case in terms of opposing this extreme agenda that Donald Trump and Republicans are trying to jam down the throats of the American people.

I think you're going to see that level of unity maintained in the Senate as well. And we're going to do everything that we can to stop this bill from ever becoming law. At the same period of time, I think we are in the midst of generational change and we'll see that continue to unfold both in the House, in the Senate, and certainly when it comes time for presidential candidates to emerge in the aftermath of the 2026 midterm elections.