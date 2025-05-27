PoliticusUSA is ad-free and will never bend the knee. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

NPR did what so many big corporate media organizations have refused to do. The national public radio broadcaster stood up to Donald Trump.

NPR saw right through Trump’s executive action and called it out for all of the nation to see. Trump isn’t cutting funding to NPR to eliminate “waste, fraud, and abuse. Trump cut funding to NPR for political reasons.

The AP reported:

Retaliation is Trump’s plain purpose, the lawsuit argues. It was filed in federal court in Washington by NPR and three Colorado entities — Colorado Public Radio, Aspen Public Radio and KUTE, Inc., chosen to show the system’s diversity in urban and rural areas.

“By basing its directives on the substance of NPR’s programming, the executive order seeks to force NPR to adapt its journalistic standards and editorial choices to the preferences of the government if it is to continue to receive federal funding,” Katherine Maher, NPR’s CEO, said Tuesday.

Trump is trying to pressure NPR into becoming Trump-friendly propaganda.