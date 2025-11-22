Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made her dislike of Speaker Mike Johnson well-known.

It was the rise of Johnson that set the wheels in motion for Greene to abruptly resign her seat in the House.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent and not beholden to any political party or special interest. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

When former Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally won the speakership after weeks of votes and negotiation in early 2023, one of the things that he did was form an alliance with Greene and elevate her to a more prominent position.

Greene got her committee assignments back and was placed on plum committees.

Everything changed when now former Rep. Matt Gaetz orchestrated the motion to vacate that led to McCarthy losing the speakership and set off complete chaos that ended with an exhausted Republican House majority picking back-bench nobody Mike Johnson to be their speaker.

Johnson took away Greene’s path to more in the House, and then Trump threw salt in the wound by putting Kristi Noem in charge of Homeland Security, a job that Greene was qualified for due to her serving on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Trump banished Greene to the DOGE subcommittee in the House and squashed her ambitions to run for US Senate or governor in Georgia. Greene’s support for the Epstein files was the public break, but the split between Greene and Trump was building for a long time.

The lingering legacy of Greene’s resignation is that it sets into motion a series of events that could leave House Republicans with a zero-vote majority.

Here is how that could very easily happen.

Keep reading below for more.