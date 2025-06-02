PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee and will always be independent, but to maintain our independence, we need your support. Please consider becoming a subscriber.

With the Senate about to take up Trump’s tax cuts for the rich and no food or healthcare for millions bill, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a dear colleague letter where he vowed that Senate Democrats would fight the bill that he wrote would lower costs for costs for billionaires while raising costs on families with every tool at their disposal.

Schumer also announced that House and Senate Democrats have joined together on a unified strategy to fight the bill.

Sen. Schumer wrote:

In the Senate, our Committees have been working overtime to prepare for the Byrd Bath, targeting the litany of policies included in the Republican plan that are in clear violation of the reconciliation rules and in some cases, an assault on our very democracy. For example, House Republicans snuck in a devious policy to restrict the authority of federal courts to hold government officials in contempt when they violate court orders. Republican’s naked subservience to a lawless President is gravely dangerous and Senate Democrats won’t stand for it. Should Senate Republicans include this rotten provision, I vow, alongside all of you, to fight tooth and nail to strike this authoritarian attack on our system of justice.