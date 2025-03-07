PoliticusUSA is ad-free, corporate-free, and brought to you thanks to the support of our readers. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Lost among Trump’s chaos, illegal actions, and firing of government workers is the fact that the government is set to run out of money in a week and shut down.

Normally, Republicans could count on Democrats to be standing by with fire extinguishers and with hands on the emergency brake as the GOP attempted to drive the flaming House clown car off of the cliff and take the country with them.

This time, the Democrats have a new message for Mike Johnson and Donald Trump.

You’re on your own.

Semafor reported:

“It is unpatriotic and irresponsible to let the baby continue to play with the gun,” said Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., of offering the president a patch until Sept. 30.

Instead, Democrats of all stripes are willing to punt funding into April. “We can put our shoulder behind that and make that happen,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at a Semafor event on Thursday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Democrats will hold a strategy session on Tuesday but surmised that “Republicans are going it alone.” If House Republicans can pass their preferred plan, they may need roughly 10 or so Democrats in the Senate; Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told Semafor “I don’t think there’s support for that.”

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) wants to give Trump funding until September 30, which is the end of the government’s fiscal year.

Democrats aren’t going to allow that to happen.

Since Donald Trump loves to work in one-month increments, Democrats seem willing to keep the government open for one month, but Republicans want to give Trump a blank check.

If that is what Republicans want, they have the majority. They will be responsible for getting the votes, and they will have to do it on their own.

It sounds like Democrats are done with saving Republicans from themselves.