Prices are skyrocketing. Inflation is high. The American people are angry. Polling shows that the vast majority of Americans are blaming Trump for the declining economy.

At this moment, any smart president would be focused on the crisis at hand.

Instead, Donald Trump has found a new group of enemies to fixate on.

A group of House and Senate Democrats who served in the military have provoked Trump’s rage by reminding the troops that they should put the Constitution first and not follow any illegal orders that are issued by the president.

The fact that some members of Congress have checked Trump’s delusions of unlimited power has set the president off.

It wasn’t enough for the Department of Defense to open an investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

Trump has ordered the FBI Counterterrorism Division to investigate the other Democratic members of Congress who appeared in the illegal orders video.

Sen. Slotkin (D-MI) posted on X:

Last night, the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division appeared to open an inquiry into me in response to a video President Trump did not like.



The President directing the FBI to target us is exactly why we made this video in the first place. He believes in weaponizing the federal government against his perceived enemies and does not believe laws apply to him or his Cabinet. He uses legal harassment as an intimidation tactic to scare people out of speaking up.



This isn’t just about a video. This is not the America I know, and I’m not going to let this next step from the FBI stop me from speaking up for my country and our Constitution.

Sen. Mark Kelly has also received outreach from the FBI, and so did every House Democrat who appeared in the video.

