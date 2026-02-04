House Democrats want answers as to why Trump sold a $500 million stake in his cryptocurrency company to a Emirati royal family member right before his inauguration. After Trump took office, he then agreed to furnish the UAE with coveted American AI chips, in an arrangement that looked a lot like a bribe.

When Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, testified in the House on Wednesday, Rep. Gregory Meeks put him in the hot seat by asking if Bessent would investigate or halt any licensing to the UAE company World Liberty Financial.

Meeks asked a yes or no question, and Bessent started rambling about Meeks visiting Venezuela in 2006.

Meeks said, “I’ll take that as a no.”

Republicans on the committee tried to cut Meeks off by saying that his time had expired, but not before the Congressman made a plea to Bessent to stop covering up for Trump.

Rep. Meeks said, “Stop covering for the president. Stop being his flunky.”

Bessent kept reading from his paper about Meeks going to Venezuela, while the congressman continued, “Why don’t you stop covering the president? Don’t be a flunky. Work for the American people, work for the American people. Don’t be a cover-up for a mob.”

Meeks confronted Bessent for not doing his job.

