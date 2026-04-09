Trump’s behavior surrounding the Iran war has changed the priorities of House Democrats.

For the duration of Trump’s first year in office, House Democratic leadership has stressed that dealing with affordability and inflation are the top issues that they have been focused on, but Democrats are getting an overwhelming number of calls from their constituents, and the members themselves are enraged over Trump’s behavior.

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House Democrats can’t invoke the 25th Amendment on their own, but they are exploring their options.

Axios reported:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries gave ground today to his backbenchers, announcing a 25th Amendment briefing to be led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Friday. … The time it takes for Democratic leadership to yield to riled-up rank-and-file lawmaker demands is getting shorter and shorter.

….

A year ago, Dems fumed at Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) for introducing articles of impeachment.

But the taboo around impeaching Trump has been tossed out the window, and rank-and-file calls for the 25th Amendment have returned.

More than 85 Democrats had called for Trump’s removal by last night.

…

There is tremendous angst in the country about Trump’s deranged threats to commit war crimes,” Raskin, who has publicly called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, told us.

“The Constitution is not perfectly designed for an emergency like this, but the 25th Amendment is definitely the closest avenue we have for a federal response,” Raskin said.

There are challenges to invoking the 25th Amendment.