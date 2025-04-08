Elon Musk claims that DOGE is winding down to its end, but that won’t stop Democrats from investigating the billionaire and his many conflicts of interest, especially involving NASA.

Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Maxwell Frost wrote to the NASA General Counsel:

We write with significant concerns about Elon Musk’s clear conflicts of interest at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). In an unprecedented arrangement, President Donald Trump has bestowed expansive and unlawful authority to Mr. Musk, an unelected billionaire. Mr. Musk is redirecting billions of taxpayer dollars to fund his own financial interests while slashing federal employees, programs, and services on which all Americans depend. Mr. Musk also remains in charge of a sprawling private sector business empire that continues to rely on billions of dollars in government funding and has been charged with managing his own conflicts of interest.

The Trump Administration has failed to make public Mr. Musk’s financial disclosure filings, hiding the true extent of his conflicts from the public. We demand documents and information to bring such conflicts to light, as well as immediate action to address this corrupt arrangement that threatens accountable, democratic governance. As of February 2025, Mr. Musk and his companies have received a combined total of at least $38 billion in contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits from the federal government and state governments. In fact, Mr. Musk’s businesses have been more reliant on government funds than many of his competitors.

Mr. Musk’s businesses, which span various industries including the transportation, health, telecommunications, and defense sectors, are also subject to the regulatory jurisdiction of numerous federal agencies, including the Department of Justice and the Dpartment of Transportation, and several of his companies are presently under federal investigation for safety, labor, or other serious violations. Mr. Musk continues to profit from taxpayer dollars and now finds himself in charge of determining which federal contracts the government will keep and which will be cut—an arrangement that runs afoul of the law.

…

At NASA, where Mr. Musk has both benefited from significant contracts and has the potential to receive vast amounts of new business, his defiance of recusal laws and control of operations directly benefit his businesses. The\ known conflicts of interest presented by this arrangement ... are illegal and must be addressed immediately.

Musk seems to have two goals within the federal government. First, he appears to want to try to make all of the investigations into his companies go away while also raiding the treasury to direct government funding to himself and his companies.

What Musk is doing is illegal, and the Democratic investigations are a taste of what is to come if the Democratic Party wins back the House majority.

What do you think about the investigation into Musk? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment