Democrats in the House won’t accept another cave from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on funding the government. Democrats have made it clear that they want the Obamacare and Medicaid cuts repealed.

The Democrats also want Schumer to commit to a government shutdown if Republicans won’t meet their demands.

John Bresnahan of Punchbowl News posted on X:

House Democrats had an angry caucus mtg this morning over government funding & a possible shutdown. Rank-and-file Dems want party leaders - especially Schumer - to be willing to shut down the government in order to get what they want on Obamacare & Medicaid.

A number of Democrats stood up to complain at the meeting including Brad Schneider, Kim Schrier, Jared Moskowitz, Chellie Pingree & more.

Most of the anger was aimed at Chuck Schumer & Senate Democrats.

If a group of Senate Democrats caves, like Schumer did in March, it won’t be because they acted for the good of the country, or any other nonsense that they might say publicly.

A Schumer cave would be because he doesn’t want to do anything that he thinks might jeopardize Democratic chances of taking back the Senate next year.

Democrats don’t have a great chance of winning back the Senate next year. They have a chance, but the map still is not in their favor, and taking back the majority would require winning the open seats in North Carolina and Iowa, while defeating incumbents in places like Maine and Texas.

It is possible, but everything would have to go right for Democrats to take back the Senate.

The Obamacare cuts will cause insurance premiums to skyrocket next year. People can’t wait for the midterm election.

House Democrats are 100% right to demand assurances from Schumer that he will shut the government down unless the Obamacare and Medicaid cuts are reversed.

Democrats need to take a stand to prevent a healthcare crisis.

Anything less will be a betrayal of the American people.

