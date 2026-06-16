When people think about corruption in the federal government, the focus always goes to Donald Trump. There has long been an idea among Trump critics that once Trump is gone, the corruption will go away with him, but the corruption within the second Trump administration appears to be much deeper and more systemic.

One of the most important functions of the federal government is national security and law enforcement. Trump has made it a priority in his second administration to politicize and the federal government’s law enforcement functions.

Trump has accomplished this by getting loyalists who share his contempt for good government into federal law enforcement positions

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An example of the sort of person that Trump wanted overseeing federal law enforcement is Kash Patel. The current FBI Director has been accused of excessive drinking, abuse of government travel, and he was seen partying with the men’s hockey team at the Winter Olympics on the taxpayers’ dime.

According to House Judiciary Democrats, Patel has also been operating a slush fund with taxpayer money that rewarded MAGA loyalists within the FBI.

House Judiciary Democrats posted on X:

Judiciary Democrats have uncovered that FBI Director Kash Patel directed over $1 MILLION in unlawful taxpayer-funded bonuses to a small group of MAGA agents and members of Patel’s personal security detail.

As the House Judiciary Democrats pointed out, Patel appears to be breaking the law.