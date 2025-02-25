PoliticusUSA is ad-free, corporate-free, and reader-supported. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

At 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, the House is expected to hold a vote on their plan to raise the debt limit, gash the social safety net, and cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations.

House Republican leadership is stressing that this is only a procedural vote. Nothing is final yet, but a successful vote would give them a chance to start shaping Donald Trump’s agenda.

The vote also provides House Democrats a chance to take a lead pipe to the knees of the whole process and send House Republicans back to square one.

Axios reported:

Given the expected closeness of the vote, it's imperative that we are present with maximum attendance," he (Jeffries) wrote. "We must be at full strength to enhance our opportunity to stop the GOP Tax Scam in its tracks..

The admonition comes after House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), in a virtual caucus last week, stressed the importance of showing up to the budget vote.

Two big issues are keeping Democrats in the House together on this vote. Democrats oppose the cuts to Medicaid, student financial aid, and nutrition assistance in the bill.

Democrats oppose the Trump tax cuts for the rich, raising the debt limit to help Trump cut taxes for the rich.

The Tuesday night vote is the first step in a very long process. It is expected that no Democrats will join Republicans in this vote.

House Democrats have said over and over again that if Republicans want to cut taxes for the rich and raise the debt limit, they will have to do it on their own.

A loss for Johnson and Trump tonight doesn’t sink the tax cuts for the rich and the spending cuts, but it will delay the whole process even more, and for Democrats, delaying and halting the Trump agenda is winning.

What do you think about the big House budget vote tonight? Share your opinion in the comments below.

Leave a comment