Outside of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who Trump is considering replacing likely because she has not been able to effectively jail his political enemies with bogus charges and prosecutions, no member of the Trump administration might be in greater danger of losing her job than DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Noem has no Homeland Security experience and was never qualified to be DHS Secretary. Noem was nominated for the position by Trump because she is a total Trump loyalist. She can be counted on to do whatever Trump wants, and that is the most important qualification for any position.

The murder of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minnesota, who the administration is now claiming suffered internal injuries to his torso, has taken the desire to get Sec. Noem out of DHS to a new level.

Democrats can’t impeach Noem on their own because they don’t have a majority, but they are using tools like articles of impeachment to let Kristi Noem know that her days are likely numbered if they take back the House majority in November.

One of the biggest ways that House Democrats can make a point to any Trump administration official is by introducing articles of impeachment.

Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL), who introduced three articles of impeachment against Noem said at a press conference:

Secretary Noem has brought her reign of terror to Chicago, LA, Minneapolis, and communities from north to south, east to west. She needs to be impeached for her actions.

Secretary Noem has called my impeachment effort ‘silly.’ I want to tell her right now: You have violated your oath of office and there will be consequences. I am watching you.

